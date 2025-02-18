Dawson’s 24 help Loyola Chicago knock off Davidson 77-69

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 24 points as Loyola Chicago beat Davidson 77-69 on Tuesday night. Dawson shot…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 24 points as Loyola Chicago beat Davidson 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Dawson shot 7 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson scored 15 points and added four steals. Miles Rubin finished 7 of 10 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (15-11, 5-8) were led by Reed Bailey, who recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Davidson also got 13 points from Connor Kochera. Manie Joses also had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Loyola Chicago led Davidson at the half, 32-28, with Dawson scoring 11 points. Loyola Chicago went on an 11-2 run to take the lead at 71-62 with 1:11 left. Dawson scored 13 second-half points.

Up next for Loyola Chicago is a matchup Friday with Dayton at home. Davidson visits Fordham on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.