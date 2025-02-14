Dawson scores 26 as Loyola Chicago beats Saint Louis 78-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson’s 26 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Saint Louis 78-69 on Friday night. Dawson had three…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson’s 26 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Saint Louis 78-69 on Friday night.

Dawson had three blocks for the Ramblers (16-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sheldon Edwards shot 5 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Des Watson shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens (14-12, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Robbie Avila added 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Saint Louis. Kobe Johnson had 14 points.

Dawson scored 14 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into the break trailing 37-35. Edwards scored the last six points for Loyola Chicago to finish off the nine-point victory.

Loyola Chicago’s next game is Tuesday against Davidson on the road. Saint Louis hosts Rhode Island on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

