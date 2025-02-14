Dawson and Loyola Chicago host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (14-11, 7-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (14-11, 7-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis after Jayden Dawson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 87-80 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Ramblers are 12-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Billikens are 7-5 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 69.7 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Billikens square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymany Houinsou is averaging 5.5 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.