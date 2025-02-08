Dawkins and Houston Christian host New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (4-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-13, 7-5 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (4-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-13, 7-5 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -10; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces New Orleans after Bryson Dawkins scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 75-67 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies are 6-5 on their home court. Houston Christian is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers have gone 2-10 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

Houston Christian is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans’ 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Dawkins is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

James White is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.