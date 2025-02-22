Davis scores 28 as Hofstra defeats Delaware 78-65

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 28 points as Hofstra beat Delaware 78-65 on Saturday night. Davis added five…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 28 points as Hofstra beat Delaware 78-65 on Saturday night.

Davis added five rebounds for the Pride (13-16, 5-11 Coastal Athletic Association). Khalil Farmer scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Eric Parnell had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Pride ended a six-game slide with the victory.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11) were led by Niels Lane, who posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Izaiah Pasha added 12 points and two steals for Delaware. John Camden also had nine points.

