Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 28 as…

Davis scores 28 as Hofstra defeats Delaware 78-65

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 6:18 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 28 points as Hofstra beat Delaware 78-65 on Saturday night.

Davis added five rebounds for the Pride (13-16, 5-11 Coastal Athletic Association). Khalil Farmer scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Eric Parnell had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Pride ended a six-game slide with the victory.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11) were led by Niels Lane, who posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Izaiah Pasha added 12 points and two steals for Delaware. John Camden also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up