Davis scores 26, West Georgia beats Bellarmine 81-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kyric Davis scored 26 points as West Georgia beat Bellarmine 81-76 on Saturday night.

Davis also contributed three steals for the Wolves (5-22, 3-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Kolten Griffin shot 4 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. The Wolves stopped a five-game skid with the victory.

The Knights (3-24, 0-14) were led by Jack Karasinski, who posted 13 points. Bellarmine also got 12 points from Kenyon Goodin. Landin Hacker also had 11 points. The Knights prolonged their losing streak to 17 in a row — tied with The Citadel for the second-longest active skid in the nation (Green Bay has lost 21 straight).

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. West Georgia visits North Alabama and Bellarmine plays Austin Peay at home.

