Davis puts up 14 in Old Dominion’s 61-59 win against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 14 points in Old Dominion’s 61-59 victory against Coastal Carolina on Friday.

Davis shot 5 for 17, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Monarchs (12-19, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Sean Durugordon scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 12 rebounds. R.J. Blakney shot 2 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Monarchs.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Chanticleers (10-21, 3-15) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Colin Granger added 18 points and eight rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Joshua Meo also had 10 points.

