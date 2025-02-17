Davis leads West Georgia against North Alabama after 26-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (5-22, 3-11 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (19-8, 11-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (5-22, 3-11 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (19-8, 11-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays North Alabama after Kyric Davis scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 81-76 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions are 12-1 in home games. North Alabama is third in the ASUN scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Wolves have gone 3-11 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

North Alabama’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corneilous Williams is averaging 9.9 points and nine rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

