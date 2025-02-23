Davis leads UT Rio Grande Valley against McNeese after 23-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-14, 6-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (22-6, 16-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-14, 6-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (22-6, 16-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces McNeese after Cliff Davis scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 93-84 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys have gone 12-1 at home. McNeese averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 6-11 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

McNeese scores 76.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 72.9 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game McNeese gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 9.7 points. Javohn Garcia is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.