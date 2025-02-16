Davis leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Incarnate Word after 23-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-14, 5-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-12, 6-9 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-14, 5-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-12, 6-9 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Incarnate Word after Cliff Davis scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-52 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Vaqueros are 10-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Trey Miller with 4.5.

The Cardinals are 5-10 in conference play. Incarnate Word is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 74.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.3 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 10 points and 4.5 assists for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

Davion Bailey is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

