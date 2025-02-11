Davis leads Southern Illinois against Bradley after 23-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-13, 7-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-6, 10-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-13, 7-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-6, 10-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Bradley after Kennard Davis scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 79-67 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Braves have gone 10-3 in home games. Bradley averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Salukis are 7-7 in MVC play. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Bradley averages 79.2 points, 5.9 more per game than the 73.3 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 73.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 69.6 Bradley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 13.3 points and four assists for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Salukis. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 18.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

