Davis leads Kent State against Akron after 21-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9, 9-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (22-6, 14-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Akron after VonCameron Davis scored 21 points in Kent State’s 105-65 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 14-0 on their home court. Akron is fourth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-6 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 83.7 points, 16.0 more per game than the 67.7 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 74.0 points per game, equal to what Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

