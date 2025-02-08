Davis’ 23 help Southern Illinois take down UIC 79-67

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 23 points as Southern Illinois beat UIC 79-67 on Saturday. Davis also contributed…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis scored 23 points as Southern Illinois beat UIC 79-67 on Saturday.

Davis also contributed five rebounds for the Salukis (12-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Steffe shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line to add 20 points. Damien Mayo Jr. shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tyem Freeman finished with 12 points and three steals for the Flames (15-10, 7-7). Ahmad Henderson II added 12 points and two steals for UIC. Modestas Kancleris also had eight points and four blocks.

Up next for Southern Illinois is a Wednesday matchup with Bradley on the road, and UIC visits Murray State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.