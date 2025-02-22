Davis’ 17 help LIU defeat Le Moyne 76-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brent Davis’ 17 points helped Long Island defeat Le Moyne 76-61 on Saturday night. Davis added…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brent Davis’ 17 points helped Long Island defeat Le Moyne 76-61 on Saturday night.

Davis added five steals for the Sharks (14-15, 10-4 Northeast Conference). Terell Strickland scored 15 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Blake Lander shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Dolphins (9-20, 4-10) were led in scoring by AJ Dancier, who finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Le Moyne also got nine points from Ocypher Owens. Dwayne Koroma had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

