Davis’ 15 lead Kent State past Eastern Michigan 70-49

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 15 points in Kent State’s 70-49 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Davis shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (14-8, 5-5 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie scored 13 points and added 18 rebounds and five steals. Delrecco Gillespie and Jamal Sumlin had 13 points apiece.

Christian Henry, Jalen Terry and Yusuf Jihad scored 10 points apiece to lead the Eagles (10-12, 4-6).

The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Davis racking up 12 points. Kent State extended its lead to 66-44 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Gillespie scored nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

