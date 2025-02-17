Live Radio
Davion Everett scores 23 to lead South Carolina State over Coppin State 87-57

The Associated Press

February 17, 2025, 10:22 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett scored 23 points to lead South Carolina State to an 87-57 romp over Coppin State on Monday night.

Everett added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-12, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Drayton Jones totaled 19 points and five rebounds. Jayden Johnson had 13 points.

Jonathan Dunn led the way for the Eagles (4-20, 2-7) with 19 points. Julius Ellerbe added 15 points and six rebounds. Khali Horton added 10 points.

