Davion Bailey scores 25 to lead Incarnate Word over New Orleans 75-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey had 25 points to lead Incarnate Word to a 75-65 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Bailey shot 8 for 17 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (12-13, 5-9 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman added 22 points and five rebounds.

Freshman MJ Thomas scored a season-high 32 to lead the Privateers (4-21, 2-12), who have lost seven in a row. He matched his season best for the sixth time with 11 rebounds. Kohen Rowbatham had 14 points. Leland Coleman contributed eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

