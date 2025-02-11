Davidson Wildcats take on the Dayton Flyers, aim for 4th straight win

Davidson Wildcats (13-11, 8-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-10, 7-5 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (13-11, 8-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-10, 7-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Dayton.

The Flyers have gone 10-4 in home games. Dayton averages 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Dayton makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Davidson averages 64.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 64.0 Dayton gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Stephens is averaging 6.8 points for the Flyers. Ivy Wolf is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

