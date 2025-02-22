Davidson takes road win streak into matchup with George Washington

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 11-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-15, 4-11 A-10) Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 11-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-15, 4-11 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits George Washington looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Revolutionaries are 6-7 on their home court. George Washington gives up 62.5 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-4 in conference matchups. Davidson averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

George Washington scores 59.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 57.9 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 64.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 62.5 George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.6 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is shooting 35.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

