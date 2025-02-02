Davidson takes on VCU on 3-game skid

Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 5-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-12, 4-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 5-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-12, 4-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over VCU.

The Rams are 6-5 in home games. VCU is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

VCU is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 8.6 more points per game (65.2) than VCU allows (56.6).

The Rams and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Issy Morgan is averaging 10.1 points for the Wildcats. Charlise Dunn is averaging 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.