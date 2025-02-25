Davidson takes on Saint Louis following Durkin’s 20-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (15-12, 8-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Louis Billikens (15-12, 8-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Saint Louis after Bobby Durkin scored 20 points in Davidson’s 80-69 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats are 11-4 in home games. Davidson has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens have gone 8-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Davidson makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Saint Louis has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durkin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Reed Bailey is shooting 48.7% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kalu Anya is averaging 7.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

