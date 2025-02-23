Davidson puts road win streak on the line against George Washington

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 11-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-15, 4-11 A-10) Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 11-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-15, 4-11 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Wildcats take on George Washington.

The Revolutionaries are 6-7 in home games. George Washington is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks seventh in the A-10 scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Issy Morgan averaging 7.0.

George Washington’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 64.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 62.5 George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxine Engel is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 5.7 points. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

