Davidson leads IU Indianapolis against Robert Morris after 31-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-18, 5-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-14, 6-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-18, 5-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-14, 6-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Robert Morris after Katie Davidson scored 31 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-79 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials have gone 5-7 at home. Robert Morris averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 5-10 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon with 11.7 assists per game led by Azyah Newson-Cole averaging 2.0.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 62.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the 61.5 Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 10 points for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Newson-Cole is averaging six points for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.