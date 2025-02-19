Davidson leads IU Indianapolis against Milwaukee after 29-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-19, 6-11 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-21, 4-13 Horizon) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-19, 6-11 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-21, 4-13 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Milwaukee after Katie Davidson scored 29 points in IU Indianapolis’ 73-68 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers are 4-8 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 6-11 against conference opponents. IU Indianapolis gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Milwaukee averages 61.4 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 71.2 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 62.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 67.4 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is shooting 36.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.9 points. Davidson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

