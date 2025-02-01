Davidson leads IU Indianapolis against Green Bay after 24-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (18-5, 11-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-16, 4-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (18-5, 11-1 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-16, 4-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Green Bay after Katie Davidson scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 66-62 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-4 at home. IU Indianapolis has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 11-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay is third in the Horizon scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Phoenix meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging nine points. Davidson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Callie Genke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Natalie McNeal is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.