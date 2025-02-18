Davidson hosts Dawson and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-9, 7-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-9, 7-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits Davidson after Jayden Dawson scored 26 points in Loyola Chicago’s 78-69 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats are 11-3 on their home court. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Reed Bailey averaging 11.7.

The Ramblers are 7-5 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the A-10 with 16.0 assists. Kymany Houinsou leads the Ramblers with 2.8.

Davidson’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Ramblers match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 19.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dawson is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

