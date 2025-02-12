Davidson defeats UMass 77-68

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 21 points as Davidson beat UMass 77-68 on Wednesday night. Bailey had 10…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 21 points as Davidson beat UMass 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Bailey had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zach Laput scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Connor Kochera shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Curry led the way for the Minutemen (11-14, 6-6) with 14 points. Daniel Rivera added 12 points and two steals for UMass. Rahsool Diggins had 11 points and five assists.

Davidson took the lead with 6:06 left in the first half and did not give it up. Bailey led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-29 at the break.

Both teams next play Saturday. Davidson hosts George Washington and UMassplays Saint Bonaventure at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

