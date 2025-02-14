Davidson and Nevada host San Jose State

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-10, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-14, 5-9 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m.…

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-10, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-14, 5-9 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on San Jose State after Nick Davidson scored 25 points in Nevada’s 94-69 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 6-6 in home games. San Jose State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack are 6-7 against conference opponents. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 4.5.

San Jose State averages 73.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 67.6 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

