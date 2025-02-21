Dartmouth visits Roberts and Pennsylvania

Dartmouth Big Green (12-10, 6-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Dartmouth Big Green (12-10, 6-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Dartmouth after Ethan Roberts scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-72 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 4-7 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 13.5 assists per game led by Nick Spinoso averaging 3.2.

The Big Green are 6-3 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pennsylvania scores 67.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 71.9 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 79.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 75.6 Pennsylvania gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Cornish is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Big Green: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

