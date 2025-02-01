Dartmouth visits Columbia after Cornish’s 28-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (8-10, 2-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-7, 0-5 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-10, 2-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-7, 0-5 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Columbia after Ryan Cornish scored 28 points in Dartmouth’s 76-64 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Lions are 8-3 in home games. Columbia is fifth in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 2.0.

The Big Green have gone 2-3 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Columbia averages 81.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 73.9 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 78.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 74.2 Columbia gives up.

The Lions and Big Green square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cornish is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Green. Connor Amundsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.