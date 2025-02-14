Dartmouth knocks off Columbia 78-56 behind 17 points apiece from Mitchell-Day, Cornish

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day and Ryan Cornish each scored 17 points to help Dartmouth defeat Columbia 78-56 on…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day and Ryan Cornish each scored 17 points to help Dartmouth defeat Columbia 78-56 on Friday night.

Mitchell-Day added 13 rebounds for the Big Green (11-10, 5-3 Ivy League). Cornish shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line. Romeo Myrthil shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kenny Noland led the Lions (12-9, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Gerard O’Keefe added 13 points.

The teams both play Saturday. Dartmouth hosts Cornell and Columbia visits Harvard.

