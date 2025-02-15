Dartmouth faces Cornell, aims to stop 7-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (8-14, 2-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 5…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-14, 2-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth enters the matchup against Cornell after losing seven straight games.

The Big Red have gone 2-6 in home games. Cornell averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Big Green are 2-7 in Ivy League play.

Cornell’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 55.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 60.5 Cornell allows to opponents.

The Big Red and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Big Red. Paige Engels is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Austin is averaging 6.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Big Green. Victoria Page is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

