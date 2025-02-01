Darling’s 28 points help Idaho State take down Idaho 87-71

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling scored 28 points as Idaho State beat Idaho 87-71 on Saturday night. Darling also…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling scored 28 points as Idaho State beat Idaho 87-71 on Saturday night.

Darling also contributed nine assists for the Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Griffin went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Jake O’Neil shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Kolton Mitchell led the way for the Vandals (10-13, 5-5) with 17 points. Kristian Gonzalez added 16 points for Idaho. Julius Mims put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.