Darling’s 20 lead Idaho State past Sacramento State 83-66

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling’s 20 points helped Idaho State defeat Sacramento State 83-66 on Saturday night.

Darling added five rebounds and six assists for the Bengals (13-13, 8-7 Big Sky Conference). Jake O’Neil added 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Isaiah Griffin and AJ Burgin each had 12 points.

Jacob Holt finished with 17 points for the Hornets (7-21, 3-12). Emil Skytta added 11 points and four assists for Sacramento State. EJ Neal also had 11 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Idaho State visits Idaho and Sacramento State plays Montana at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

