Darling scores 30, Idaho State knocks off Weber State 72-67

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 11:22 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dylan Darling scored 30 points as Idaho State beat Weber State 72-67 on Saturday night.

Darling also had four steals for the Bengals (11-11, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Jake O’Neil added 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor while he also had seven rebounds. Connor Hollenbeck went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Trevor Henning finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-16, 3-8). Weber State also got 20 points and five assists from Blaise Threatt.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

