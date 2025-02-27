Darling scores 19 points to help Idaho State knock off Idaho 69-65

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling had 19 points in Idaho State’s 69-65 victory over Idaho on Thursday night. Darling…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling had 19 points in Idaho State’s 69-65 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.

Darling added five assists and three steals for the Bengals (14-13, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Connor Hollenbeck scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jake O’Neil shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jack Payne led the way for the Vandals (12-17, 7-9) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Idaho also got 15 points, five assists and two steals from Kolton Mitchell. Tyler Mrus also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State visits Eastern Washington and Idaho plays Weber State at home.

