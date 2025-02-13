Darling leads Idaho State against Montana after 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (11-11, 6-5 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (11-11, 6-5 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Montana after Dylan Darling scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 72-67 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies are 12-1 in home games. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bengals are 6-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Idaho State averages 74.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 74.4 Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darling averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Jake O’Neil is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

