Darling leads Idaho State against Idaho after 20-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (13-13, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Idaho after Dylan Darling scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 83-66 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 7-5 in home games. Idaho gives up 75.8 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 8-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State leads the Big Sky with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 3.7.

Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 74.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 75.8 Idaho gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Tyler Mrus is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darling is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals. O’Neil is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

