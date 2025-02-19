Dar and Rice host UAB

UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-14, 3-10 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers…

UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-14, 3-10 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts UAB after Jacob Dar scored 21 points in Rice’s 81-78 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls are 6-6 on their home court. Rice has a 5-11 record against teams above .500.

The Blazers have gone 9-3 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks second in the AAC with 16.2 assists per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 4.2.

Rice’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Tony Toney is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.