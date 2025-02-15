Daniels’ 36 lead Cal Baptist over Utah Tech 86-83

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 36 points as Cal Baptist beat Utah Tech 86-83 on Saturday night.…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 36 points as Cal Baptist beat Utah Tech 86-83 on Saturday night.

Daniels also contributed five assists for the Lancers (13-12, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Tylen Riley went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Madiba Owona led the Trailblazers (6-19, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Justin Bieker added 15 points and two steals for Utah Tech. Noa Gonsalves had 14 points and six rebounds. The Trailblazers prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist plays Saturday against Grand Canyon on the road, and Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

