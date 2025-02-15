Dancier puts up 19 in Le Moyne’s 80-75 win over Chicago State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 19 points helped Le Moyne defeat Chicago State 80-75 on Saturday. Dancier added seven…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 19 points helped Le Moyne defeat Chicago State 80-75 on Saturday.

Dancier added seven rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (9-18, 4-8 Northeast Conference). Deng Garang went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Dwayne Koroma finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Forrest finished with 22 points for the Cougars (4-23, 4-8). Quincy Allen added 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Chicago State. Noble Crawford finished with 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.