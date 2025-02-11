Daley leads Northwestern against Purdue after 20-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Purdue after Melannie Daley scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 69-63 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-7 at home. Purdue is 5-14 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-10 in Big Ten play. Northwestern allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Purdue is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern averages 67.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Caroline Lau is averaging 4.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Wildcats. Daley is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

