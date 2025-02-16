Dainja leads No. 14 Memphis against Wichita State after 20-point game

Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Memphis visits Wichita State after Dain Dainja scored 20 points in Memphis’ 80-65 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers have gone 9-4 in home games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis has an 18-4 record against opponents over .500.

Wichita State scores 74.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.8 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Shockers. A.J McGinnis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.