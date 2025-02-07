Curtis leads Nicholls against East Texas A&M after 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (5-16, 2-10 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-7, 8-5 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-16, 2-10 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-7, 8-5 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts East Texas A&M after Britiya Curtis scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 68-60 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Colonels have gone 7-3 in home games. Nicholls ranks third in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Lions are 2-10 against conference opponents. East Texas A&M has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nicholls’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Curtis is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

