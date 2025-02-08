Curry and Army secure 116-110 double-overtime win over Bucknell

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry scored 30 points, including 11 in the second overtime, and Army defeated Bucknell…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry scored 30 points, including 11 in the second overtime, and Army defeated Bucknell 116-110 on Saturday.

Curry shot 10 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Black Knights (14-10, 8-4 Patriot League). Jalen Rucker added 25 points while shooting 9 for 19 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had four steals. Josh Scovens shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 23 points.

Noah Williamson led the way for the Bison (11-14, 7-5) with 27 points, three steals and two blocks. Josh Bascoe added 25 points and four assists for Bucknell. Achile Spadone also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Army entered halftime up 46-40. Kevin McCarthy paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Army was outscored by six points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 87. Curry shot 2 of 2 from the field with a 3-pointer and was 6 for 6 from the line on the way to 11 points in the second overtime period.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

