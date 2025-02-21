CSU Northridge hosts Sabel and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (16-10, 10-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-20, 2-13 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (16-10, 10-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-20, 2-13 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces CSU Northridge after Tova Sabel scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 66-45 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors are 2-10 on their home court. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 2.2.

The Aggies are 10-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

CSU Northridge scores 55.7 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 55.3 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 67.1 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.7 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

The Matadors and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Nnenna Orji is averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sydney Burns is averaging 5.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Sabel is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

