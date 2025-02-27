CSU Northridge heads to UCSD for conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-21, 2-14 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-14, 10-6 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-21, 2-14 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-14, 10-6 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSD and CSU Northridge square off on Thursday.

The Tritons have gone 8-7 at home. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Matadors have gone 2-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is fourth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 2.2.

UCSD’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 55.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 58.3 UCSD allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 33.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is scoring 8.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 62.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.