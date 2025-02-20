CSU Northridge faces UC Irvine, looks to end home skid

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 10-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-19, 2-12 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 10-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-19, 2-12 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge aims to stop its five-game home slide with a win over UC Irvine.

The Matadors have gone 2-9 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters have gone 10-4 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 5.7.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Anteaters square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Matadors. Nnenna Orji is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is averaging 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 57.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.