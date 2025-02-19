CSU Northridge faces UC Irvine, aims to end home slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 10-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-19, 2-12 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 10-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-19, 2-12 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Irvine looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Matadors are 2-9 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

The Anteaters are 10-4 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks seventh in the Big West with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 3.8.

CSU Northridge averages 55.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 54.4 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yves Cox is averaging 5.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 57.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.