CSU Fullerton visits UCSD following Tait-Jones’ 20-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-23, 1-16 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (25-4, 15-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces CSU Fullerton after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 77-71 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 11-2 on their home court. UCSD ranks 57th in college basketball averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Tyler McGhie leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Titans are 1-16 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Zach Visentin averaging 4.0.

UCSD scores 80.3 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 76.2 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. McGhie is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Richardson is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 7.5 points. Donovan Oday is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

